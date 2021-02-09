Steven D. Morris, 73; Vietnam Era Vet; Gas Company Owner

CHERRY VALLEY – Steven D. Morris, Vietnam Era veteran and former owner of The Gas Company in Cooperstown, passed away late Sunday morning, February 7, 2021, at The Foltsbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Herkimer. He was 73.

Born March 27, 1947, in Cooperstown, Steve was one of four sons of Floyd G. and Martha J. (Klein) Morris. Upon graduation from the Andrew S. Draper Central School in Schenevus, he attended the Cambridge School of Broadcasting in Boston, and earned a one-year certificate.

On June 12, 1967, Steve entered into active service with the Army, and proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era while stationed in Japan. He received his honorable discharge on June 11, 1970.

During his time in the military, Steve married the former Santa Grace Sapienza on July 6, 1968, in Cooperstown.

Upon his return stateside, Steve joined his father and brother, Carter in owning and operating The Gas Company, a business fixture in Cooperstown for over 80 years.

Steve was an active life member of the Clark F. Simmons American Legion Post No. 579 in Cooperstown. He always enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow veterans, and was active with their honor guard, taking part in many ceremonies and funeral honors.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Santa G. Morris of Cherry Valley; their two sons, Garrett Morris and wife, Autumn, of Richmond, Va., and Casey Morris of Cooperstown; and was the very proud grandfather of Elliott Morris. He is further survived by two brothers, Douglas K. Morris of Cathedral City, Calif., and Carter R. Morris of Newport, Herkimer County; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Floyd, who died in 1982; his mother, Martha, who died in 2017; and a brother, David Morris.

While there will be no services at this time, please remember for now the times you spent with Steve, his ever present smile and sly sense of humor, and know that he is at peace.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.