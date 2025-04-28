Still Time To Register for Today’s Showing of ‘UNION’

ONEONTA—“UNION,” a documentary film by Stephen Maing and Brett Story, will be shown today, Monday, April 28, at 4 p.m. in the Hunt Union’s Red Dragon Theatre at SUNY Oneonta. The film follows a group of Amazon workers on an unprecedented campaign to unionize their warehouse in Staten Island. According to a press release, “Despite premiering at Sundance, where [UNION] won the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for the Art of Change, and its headline-generating subject matter, the Level Ground Production film received no studio distribution interest. Over the last eight months, it’s screened at nearly every major film festival and at national and international labor events.” This showing is sponsored by United University Professions and the Civil Service Employees Association. Attendance is free with required RSVP to oneonta@uupmail.org