Home › AllOTSEGO | This Week's Newspapers › Stopping the Spread Stopping the Spread 02/01/2023 AllOTSEGO, This Week's Newspapers Stopping the Spread LAURENS—An early-morning blaze originating in a Brook Street garage spread to property owned by the Laurens Central School District last Sunday, January 29. According to reports, the fire broke out around 7:40 a.m., quickly moving to a nearby shed and to a building on school property located behind the burning garage. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to school property appears to be minimal. (Photo courtesy News Channel 2)