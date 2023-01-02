By:  02/01/2023  12:57 pm
AllOTSEGO | This Week's NewspapersStopping the Spread

Stopping the Spread

 02/01/2023    AllOTSEGO, This Week's Newspapers

Stopping the Spread

LAURENS—An early-morning blaze originating in a Brook Street garage spread to property owned by the Laurens Central School District last Sunday, January 29. According to reports, the fire broke out around 7:40 a.m., quickly moving to a nearby shed and to a building on school property located behind the burning garage. Fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage to school property appears to be minimal. (Photo courtesy News Channel 2)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *