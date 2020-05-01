Streck:  Crisis Over, Bassett Ramping Up Toward ‘Full Service’

CEO DELIVERS YOUTUBE REPORT

COOPERSTOWN – Bassett Healthcare CEO Bill Streck yesterday issued a third YouTube report, declaring the COVID-19 “crisis” at an end, and pledging the hospital’s help as the “adaptive” period begins.

“While COVID remains in our communities, he said, “we are ramping up to return to full service.”

Streck said the hospital system will add safety features to its clinics, offer testing – both the test for coronavirus and the antibody test — and reach out to “schools, colleges and businesses” to help them develop measures so they can operate safely.

He said Bassett has met the challenges, communities are safety, and they can have reassurance that the hospital system will continue to adapt as necessary in the future.