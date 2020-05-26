By: Jim Kevlin  05/26/2020  1:08 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsStriping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street

Striping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street

 05/26/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Striping Is Underway Today

On Cooperstown Main Street

Amsterdam’s Mark Leggiero of Straight Line Striping uses a blower to remove sand and debris from Main Street, Cooperstown, as striping the whole length from Village Hall to the county courthouse got underway this morning. The job is expected to be done by day’s end, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

One thought on “Striping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.