Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Striping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street Striping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street 05/26/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Striping Is Underway Today On Cooperstown Main Street Amsterdam’s Mark Leggiero of Straight Line Striping uses a blower to remove sand and debris from Main Street, Cooperstown, as striping the whole length from Village Hall to the county courthouse got underway this morning. The job is expected to be done by day’s end, but drivers are encouraged to avoid the area. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
Hey, John, do you suppose this is any relation?
Bill Saxe