Art by Haruna Watanabe, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School, Grade 12 (Photo by Teresa Winchester)
Students, Butternut Artists Featured ‘On the Trail’

NEW LISBON—The weekend of June 8-9, the Butternut Valley Alliance hosted its fourth annual “Art on the Trail” festival. This year’s event took place at the Texas Schoolhouse State Forest in New Lisbon. 

The half-mile scenic trail featured 125 student art works from Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and Morris central schools. Thirty-three other artists with a connection to the Butternut Valley also exhibited their works.

“Moss Havisham,” Tracie Owen Martinetti, Gilbertsville (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

Strolling musicians, art demonstrations, “participation art” opportunities, as well as dance performances and a treasure hunt for crystal balls also enlivened the festival. A short play, “It Happened One Day at the Stage Coach Stop…” was presented by Gregson Theatre and the Morris Historical Society.

Student artists were assisted by their art teachers, using materials provided by BVA, with the help of a substantial in-kind donation of acrylic paints and other materials from Golden Artist Colors in New Berlin.

“Fish by Fisch,” Trey Fisch, 6 years old. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

“On the Trail of Art” was funded by Earlville Opera House’s Arts in the Community Grants Program, made possible by the New York State Senate with support of the Office of the Governor, and administered by the New York State Council on the Arts and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition.

Additional support came from Otsego County Conservation Association, Otsego Outdoors and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, District 4. 

“And Away We Go,” Zena Gurbo, Gilbertsville (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

