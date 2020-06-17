Summer A. Fletcher, 56; Cancer Claims Lifetime County Resident

GARRATTSVILLE – Summer A Fletcher, 56, of Garrattsville, manager of Oneonta-area convenience stores for 20 years, manager for 20 years, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer.

Summer was born on July 21, 1963, in Cooperstown, the daughter of Fred Tilbe, and the late Stephanie Rego.

Summer was a lifetime resident of the area, who was employed as a manager of Hess and Speedway convenience marts. She loved reading books, especially Nora Roberts novels, and singing karaoke.

She was a one-time member of the Second Baptist Church in Edmeston. Summer will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Fredrick J. (Cricket) Canfield of West Edmeston, Thomas B. (Brittany) Canfield of Garrattsville, and Bradley (Brittany) Canfield of Schuyler Lake, and her daughter, Laura Canfield of Garrattsville.

Also surviving are her father Fred (Dorothy) Tilbe of Edmeston, brothers Chris Tilbe of Edmeston, and Kyle (Sue) Tilbe of Richmond, Va., as well as her grandchildren Naeshawn, Jahmell, Adison, Cambrie, Haylie, Grace, Andrew, Kaydence, Makaylie, Hunter, Marissa and Tyler.

Calling hours will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Delker & Terry Funeral Home, 30 South St., Edmeston. Please come prepared to wait to enter the funeral home, and follow social distancing protocol.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To send condolences, visit http://www.Delkerterryfh.com or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.