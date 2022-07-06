Summer hours at the library

Cooperstown Village Library on summer hours

Summer hours are in effect at the Village Library of Cooperstown now through September 1.

These include additional evening hours, Sunday closure, as well as opening at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday to take advantage of free parking.

Monday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Be sure to ask Library Director Heather Urtz Amendolare for summer reading recommendations; she’s currently reading Dearie: the remarkable life of Julia Child (non-fiction) and says Black Cake (fiction) is the last book she loved!