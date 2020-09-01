SUNY-O MAY RUN OUT OF QUARANTINE SPACE BY TOMORROW

BULLETIN

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta is expected to run out of space for quarantining students by tomorrow, a college spokesman said, and administrators will hold a planning meeting this afternoon to explore options.

Already, the college has set aside three dorms with a total capacity of 137, where quarantining students, who have tested positive but aren’t necessarily showing symptoms, must remain for 14 days.

Also, Mayor Gary Herzig confirmed this afternoon that off-campus students are being quarantined at the Marriott on Southside, on the hill behind Wendy’s.