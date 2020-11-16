SUNY Oneonta Faculty Petition To Be Allowed To Remain Out Of Class

BULLETIN

ONEONTA – A petition signed by 75 SUNY Oneonta faculty members is issuing a “demand” that no faculty member be “mandated” to return to the classroom if the campus reopens on Feb. 1.

A waiver should be allowed “if the faculty member deems this to be unsafe, based on their own mental, emotional, and/or physical health, caregiving responsibilities, or other personal factors which may increase their risk,” said the petition

“To this end,” it continues, “Human Resources and/or the SUNY Oneonta Administration should not be making decisions, nor reviewing employee eligibility for in-person exemptions as employees should be trusted to determine their own health needs and risks.”

The petition, which was also signed by community members and alumni, has been circulating for the past few days in anticipation of the SUNY Oneonta administration’s detailed reopening plan, which is due to be released later today.