SUNY Oneonta Names New Chief of Police

Following a national search, SUNY Oneonta announces that Dirk R. Budd has accepted the role of Chief of Police for the college. His appointment begins Monday, August 15. Chief Budd takes the helm from Interim Chief William Henn, who served in the role for the past year. Henn will return to his role as Assistant Chief.

“I extend my gratitude to William. He has provided excellent leadership for the University Police Department” said President Alberto Cardelle. “I am pleased that our search for a new Chief has resulted in such a talented and experienced individual as Chief Budd.”

Chief Budd joins us from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the Denver metro area of Colorado, where he has served as the chief of the Detective Division since 2019. In this role, he oversaw all investigative functions of the agency, including detectives, the crime lab, and victim advocates.

His career in law enforcement began in 1995 with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department. He relocated to the New York City Police Department, where he graduated from the NYPD academy with honors in 1998. Chief Budd then transferred in 2000 to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, serving until 2019 in various leadership positions.

He has extensive training in criminal investigation, police supervision, internal affairs, media relations, and crisis management. Additionally, Chief Budd has experience in proper law enforcement response to mental health crises and he is a trained crisis negotiator. He served on the Board of Directors for the Ulster County Mental Health Association.

As Chief of Police, Dirk will serve on the President’s Cabinet and collaborate with all divisions and departments across the college to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for all students and employees. He will supervise and provide direction for all members of the University Police Department. He will oversee their responsibilities in law enforcement, dispatch, emergency management, parking, and administrative support.