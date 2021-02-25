SUNY Oneonta Stays Course In COVID Fight, College Says

ONEONTA – In response to reports today that both Oneonta’s College’s are experience upticks in COVID-19 positive test, SUNY Oneonta issued this statement affirming steps it has been taking this semester:

“The college continues to monitor COVID cases and require weekly testing for all students and employees who come to campus. We’re also working alongside the county Department of Health to conduct thorough contact tracing.

“Communication to reinforce the need for vigilance throughout our campus community is ongoing. Our COVID Response Team remains in close contact with city officials, keeping them abreast of the situation.”