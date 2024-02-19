SUNY Oneonta To Host Black History Speaker, Concert

ONEONTA—The greater Oneonta community is invited to attend “Solidarity Concert and Reflections,” an event celebrating Black History Month to be hosted by the SUNY Oneonta Africana and Latinx Studies Department on Thursday, February 22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Morris Conference Center on campus.

Dr. Ricardo Nazario y Colón, SUNY’s senior vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion, will deliver a keynote speech titled “On Whose Shoulders We Stand.” Dr. Nazario y Colón is an accomplished administrator with more than 30 years of experience in various industries, including higher education, business, the U.S. military and state government. His research focuses on African American faculty and staff retention, Black culture centers and multiracial identity development.

Musical performances by artists from SUNY Oneonta and the community will follow Dr. Nazario y Colón’s keynote address. The roster of performers includes SUNY Oneonta Music Industry majors Allie Sandt, AJ Horton, and Ben Keen; the Hooked on Tonics a cappella group, World Chorus, Zappa Ensemble, J-Easy, and more. Performances will include music from the Black Liberation Songbook.

Refreshments will be served after the performances. This event is a collaborative effort of the SUNY Oneonta Art Department, Africana and Latinx Studies (ALS) Club, Black Student Union, School of Liberal Art and Business, Music Department, Office of Equity and Inclusion, Pan African Students Union, Provost’s Office and Students of Color Coalition.