SUNY Oneonta To Host Qualifying Session For State Park Lifeguards

ONEONTA – A qualifying session for anyone seeking to lifeguard at state parks this summer is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at SUNY Oneonta, organized by the Central Region of the state Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation.

In consists of two sections: swimming/lifesaving skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills. Candidates must be successful in both sections. They must also be certified in lifeguard and waterfront skills and first aid for lifeguards, and have a current CPR/AED for the professional rescuer.

Locally, positions will be filled at Gilbert Lake, near Laurens, and Glimmerglass, Town of Springfield.

For more information, call 518-474-0456 or visit www.parks.ny.gov.