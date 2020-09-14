Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › SUNY Parent Group Donates $4,300 To Otsego Chamber SUNY Parent Group Donates $4,300 To Otsego Chamber 09/14/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News SUNY-O Parents Donate $4,300 To Otsego Chamber Barbara Ann Heegan, president, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, center, poses with Gabbie Brink, left, and Pattie Cordaro-Peltz, right, collaborators on the SUNY Oneonta Parent-To-Parent Facebook page, who presented a check for $4,300 to the chamber this morning in Muller Plaza. The group also delivered personalized cookies to local businesses that were held in high regard by the college students. “We read the comments and we thought ‘We have to fix this,'” said Brink. “We value this town and we wanted to recognize how they care for our kids. On behalf of the kids and the parents we thank the community who supports our kids and we want to help it come back safer and stronger.” (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)