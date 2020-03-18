SUNY Postpones Commencement Until Fall

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta has announced that the 2020 commencement, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 9, has been postponed until fall.

“We know this is absolutely heartbreaking for our seniors,” said President Barbara Jean Morris. “Unfortunately, there is just no way to safely move forward with commencement, our largest gathering of the year.”

Classes will resume online Monday, March 23, and the college has developed a staggered move-out process that will limit the number of people entering the residence halls at any one time, in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations.

Much of the campus will be closed, and non-essential employees have been asked to telecommute for the next several weeks. With fewer employees on campus, many public spaces, such as recreational facilities and the Hunt Union, have been closed.

The Starbucks, however, remains open for carry-out only.

“All of these are painstaking decisions. Everyone at the college recognizes the tremendous sense of disappointment that comes with them,” said Morris. “We must act in our students’ and employees’ best interest. We also have an obligation to safeguard the broader Oneonta community. What we do now may save lives later.”

For updates on SUNY Oneonta’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://suny.oneonta.edu/health-wellness-center/resources/coronavirus-information.