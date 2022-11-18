SUNY Professor To Speak on Antiracism

Dr. Sheena Mason, PhD.

COOPERSTOWN—Friends of the Village Library welcomes Sheena Mason, PhD, on Sunday, November 20 from 3-4 p.m. for a discussion on her new book, “Theory of Racelessness: A Case for Antirace(ism).”

Dr. Mason offers a solution for how people aspiring toward antiracism can avoid unintentionally upholding racism, illustrating that to undo racism, we must undo our belief in “race.” Through her teaching, research, and service, Dr. Mason inspires and informs individuals and organizations on antiracism and provides revolutionary antiracist initiatives and policy-changing efforts.

Sheena Mason earned her PhD in English literature from Howard University. Before joining the SUNY Oneonta staff as an assistant professor in African American literature, she taught at the College of William and Mary, California Lutheran University, and Howard University.

Monthly FoVL Sunday Speaker programs are held in the third floor Ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main Street. The programs are free and open to the public.