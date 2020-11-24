Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › SUNY Professors Protest Reopening Plan SUNY Professors Protest Reopening Plan 11/24/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News SUNY Professors Protest In-Person Reopening Plan A SUNY Oneonta professor lights a candle lanterns on the main campus quad to represent the nearly 1,200 COVID-19 cases to date in Otsego County as part of a protest against the college’s proposed in-person reopening plan this evening. “The plan is not about preventing an outbreak, just about detecting it before it gets too big. The core problem is that this is insane, if the college is going to have 20 percent in-person classes, it won’t work,” says biology professor Keith Schillo, who has been outspoken about the faculty’s concerns. “Numbers don’t mean anything after awhile. This event is a way to visualize all the cases we’ve had in the county.” (Michael Forster Rothbart/AllOTSEGO.com)