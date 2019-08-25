SUNY Student Identified As Nicolas J. Stagnitta

ONEONTA – Oneonta Police have identified Nicholas J. Stagnitta, 20, of Pathogue as the SUNY student found deceased in a home on Chestnut Street on Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the police a few minutes ago.

According to Police Chief Doug Brenner, police responded to the Chestnut Street residence at 11:10 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered Stagnitta deceased. The initial investigation and autopsy revealed that Stagnitta allegedly took his own life.

The investigation is continuing pending results of toxicology testing.

In a statement emailed to staff and students, Dr. Barbara Jean Morris, SUNY Oneonta president, offered her condolences to the campus community.

“We also understand that this news is devastating for Nicolas’ friends and classmates,” she said in the statement. “Counseling Center staff members are available for anyone who wishes to talk with them about this loss.”

She also said the school has been in touch with Stagnitta’s family. “We are a community, and the death of a student is painful to us all,” she said. “Today, we share our deepest sympathy with those who knew and loved Nicolas.”