SUNY Submits Reopening Plan To State

President Morris Isn’t Saying What’s In It

ONEONTA – SUNY Oneonta has submitted a proposal to SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson for reopening this fall, according to a release from the school, and now awaits a decision on whether or not they will hold classes in-person or online.

The announcement contains no details of what’s in the proposal.

“In a nutshell, our proposal documents how we would like to operate this fall,” said Barbara Jean Morris, college president. “However, there’s a long way to go before we know for sure what next semester will look like.”

Before the state considers SUNY Oneonta’s proposal, both SUNY and the Mohawk Valley Regional Control Room will review it and offer feedback. Regional control rooms are comprised of leaders charged with assessing one of 10 economic development zones that the state is using to determine the sequence of reopening the state. The Mohawk Valley Control Room monitors the reopening of Fulton, Herkimer, Montgomery, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties.

“Although the college cannot move ahead by itself, we will be prepared for whatever parameters are set for us,” Morris said. “Safety remains our priority.”