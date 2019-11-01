Susan Reisen, 79; Retired From Bassett Hospital ICU

FLY CREEK – Catherine Susan Brisson (Reisen), who worked in Bassett Hospital’s ICU for many years, went to rest quietly on All Hallow’s Eve.

She was born on 29 July 1940, in Bayshore, L.I., the daughter of Dorothy Mercedes Baker and John Oliver Brisson. In 1963, she married William John Reisen, Sr. Early in her life she started going by her middle name, Sue.

For many years she worked as a Unit Clerk in the ICU at Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown. She enjoyed her work and made many long-lasting friendships at Bassett that endured long after her retirement; most notably her dear friends Mary Cummings, Judy Carson, and Bonnie Craig.

She had many hobbies: ceramics, sewing, and especially crocheting. She was particularly fond of making afghans for her friends and family. He favourite pastime, though was gardening where she could be with her flowers. She never saw a piece of ground that she was not convinced could be improved with a garden.

However, closest to her heart was her family: she was a mother who gave all she could. She adored her grandchildren the most: Katherine, William, Lorenzo, Eli and Heather.

She is survived by her two sons, William, and his wife Jamie of Oneonta, and Dominick of Westville. Both men have had a piece of their hearts ripped away with her passing. She is also survived by her dear sister, Carole Lilawski of Middle Grove, Saratoga County.

In recent years, when travel became difficult for Sue, Carole would often make the trip to Fly Creek so the two sisters could spend time together. Her brother Norman Brisson of Oakdale, L.I., was a rock in her life. She spoke fondly of her two other surviving brothers, Richie and Russell.

She will be laid to rest at the Westville Cemetery on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 1:00. All of her family and friends are invited to gather for a burial service at that time. Her friend of years past, the Rev. Ronald Fralick, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fly Creek Emergency Squad, PO Box 218, Fly Creek, NY 13337.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.