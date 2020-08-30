By: Jim Kevlin  08/30/2020  4:36 pm
SUVs Collide At Entrance To Milford Farmers’ Market

 08/30/2020

SUVs Collide At Entrance

To Milford Farmers’ Market

A Mercedes pulling out of the Milford Farmers’ Market at noon today collided with a Subaru northbound on Route 28, causing considerable damage, but there did not appear to be any injuries. A mother and two young girls were in the black car; a couple in the blue car. The mishap slowed traffic as debris was swept from the roadway. (AllOTSEGO.com photo)

