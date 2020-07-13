Swart-Wilcox Sunday Series Kicks Off With Social Distancing, Marbled Paper

With plenty of room to spread out for social distancing, the Swart-Wilcox House kicked off their annual Summer Sundays series with a talk from Elaine Downing, right, on marbled paper. Guests were asked to bring their own lawn chairs and masks, and although the house was not open for tours, the lawn was wide open for seating. The series will continue at 1 p.m. every Sunday throughout the summer with talks on Women’s Suffrage, S.S. Van Dine and more; next week, Karen Cuccinello will give a talk on patriot, soldier and temperance lecturer Ned Buntline of Stamford.