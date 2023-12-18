Advertisement. Advertise with us

At the exhibition, viewers were encouraged to consider the amount of single-use products they consume and discard every day. (Photo provided)

Tabor Collaborates in Creation of ‘Winter Waste Land’ Exhibit

ONEONTA—Camilla Tabor of Cooperstown was one of 19 SUNY Oneonta students who designed a collaborative anthropology art exhibit titled “Winter Waste Land” under the guidance of Professor of Material Culture Cynthia Falk.

“Spread across the three walls of the Open Space Gallery, the installation utilized consumer refuse, most of which is recyclable, to create three separate tableaus: a winter scene with snow people, a display of colorful discarded products and a factory setting made from cardboard,” said Dr. Falk.

At the exhibition, which was on display through December 16, viewers were encouraged to consider the amount of single-use products they consume and discard every day. Students were present at a reception on December 5 to discuss the impact of waste materials that can be recycled. All recyclable objects were recycled at the end of the exhibition.

