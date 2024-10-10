Teams Sought for November Walk to End Alzheimer’s

COOPERSTOWN—On Saturday, November 2, the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York chapter will host its 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Cooperstown at the Clark Sports Center. Participants may check in beginning at 9 a.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m., after which the walk will begin.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease, organizers said. During the ceremony, walkers will carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.

“This is a pivotal moment in the fight against Alzheimer’s. There are now treatments that can change the course of the disease,” said Chelsea Palmer, development events manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Northeastern New York chapter.

“We hope that everyone in our community can join us by starting a walk team. This walk allows us to raise awareness and funds for local families facing the disease today, as well as invest in research—both globally and right here in New York State—to take more steps toward treatments and finally end this devastating disease, Palmer added.

Nearly 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York, there are more than 426,500 people living with the disease and 543,000 caregivers, according to a media release.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Cooperstown Walk is supported by local Presenting Sponsor NYCM Insurance. The goal for this year’s Cooperstown walk is to raise $45,000.00.

To register as an individual walker or team captain, and to receive the latest updates, visit alz.org/walk.