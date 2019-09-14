TEDx Oneonta Inspires At Slade Theater

Phoebe Schreiner, Oneonta, Executive Director of the Center for Agricultural Development and Entrepreneurship, presents he talk “Why America Needs a New Foodshed” at this evenings TEDx Talk At Slade Theater at Hartwick College. She was one of five speakers who spoke at the event, with talks like “The Real Reason Relationships Fail” by Abby Medcalf, “Ubuntu 2.0: Humanity’s Operating System” by Getrude Matshe-Kanicki, “Personal Power; Establishing Connections For Success” by Matt Episcopo, and “Rising is a Risk. Do it Anyway.” by Cait Scudder. TEDxOneonta is an independently organized TED event in the spirit of ideas worth spreading. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com