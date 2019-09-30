Teens Arrested After Early Morning Car Crash

Car Reported Stolen In Albany

OTEGO – Two teens were arrested after they allegedly crashed a stolen car on I-88 here and fled the scene early this morning.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, public information officer, Troop C, an abandoned 2013 Chevy Malibu was spotted facing the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-88 between Exits 12 and 13 at 5:26 a.m. The car had been reported stolen in Albany.

Shortly thereafter, police located two teenagers walking along the highway, but when they activated their emergency lights, the teens fled. One was caught on a property on County Highway 48 and a second was located laying in a nearby field.

Officers from the Oneonta Police Department, Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sidney Village Police assisted in the search.

They were charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, a felony and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.