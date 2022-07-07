Templeton Players reach back for rare comedy gems

The calm before the mayhem with, from left, director Mike Tamburrino, Angela Buesing Potrikus, Emily Travisano, and Mary-Jo Merk

The Templeton Players – the Farmers’ Museum’s resident theatre troupe – welcomes another summer season of performing rare comedic gems from the mid-late 19th century. All shows are free with museum admission and are performed outdoors (weather permitting) on the Leatherstocking Stage on the tavern green in the museum’s historic village!

Each Saturday in July and August, the Players present “Petticoat Perfidy,” first performed in 1885. Mayhem ensues when Mrs. Mountrevor returns home from a journey abroad and decides to throw a lavish party for all her friends — to which no one shows up. As she and her quick-witted French maid Juliette scramble to make it appear that her drawing room has recently hosted gaggles of socialites, they receive an unexpected visit from an old acquaintance, the pompous Mrs. Norwood-Jones, who brings an unwelcome bit of news with disastrous and hilarious results!

The Players perform “Petticoat Perfidy” on Saturdays from 12 noon until 12:35 p.m., and again from 2 p.m. until 2:35 p.m. The show stars Angela Buesing Potrikus, Mary-Jo Merk, and Emily Travisano. Mike Tamburrino directs.

Each Sunday in July and August, the Players present “Cox & Box,” a musical comedy operetta from 1866. Mayhem ensues yet again in this rollicking, silly, musical farce when conniving landlord Sgt. Bouncer tricks Mr. Cox and Mr. Box (who have opposing schedules) into sharing the same apartment! But how far can he take the scheme? The operetta features music by Arthur Sullivan of Gilbert and Sullivan fame!

Dan O’Neil, left, and Shane Neidecker flank John Melvin as they sort it out in “Cox & Box”

The Players perform “Cox & Box” on Sundays from 12 noon until 12:35 p.m., and again from 2 p.m. until 2:35 p.m. The show stars Shane Neidecker, Dan O’Neil, and John Melvin, with accompaniment by Tim Iversen. Mike Tamburrino directs.