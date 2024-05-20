Advertisement. Advertise with us

News Briefs: May 20, 2024

Aborn To Present at FCAHS Meeting

FLY CREEK—On Wednesday, May 22, the Fly Creek Area Historical Society regular meeting will be preceded by “Dangerous Victorian House Tour,” a presentation by Hyde Hall Programs Manager John Aborn. The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the meeting at 7:30 p.m. The event will be held at the FCAHS, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek. Refreshments will be served and all are welcome.

Templeton Players Seeking Actors

COOPERSTOWN—The Templeton Players seek actors of all experience levels for paid roles in the newly unearthed 19th-century farce, “Mr. Whittermat!” All performances are weekend matinees at The Farmers’ Museum, and the rehearsal schedule is flexible. The production is directed by Emily Begin. In-person auditions will be held on Thursday, May 23; visit farmersmuseum.org/auditions for sides, details or registration.

