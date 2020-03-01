Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Sports › THE BOYS ARE BACK! Parade of Firetrucks Escort 2 Injured Firefighters Home THE BOYS ARE BACK! Parade of Firetrucks Escort 2 Injured Firefighters Home 03/01/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Sports THE BOYS ARE BACK! Parade of Firetrucks Escorts 2 Injured Firefighters Home Injured Cooperstown firefighters (in top photo) Jon Roach, left, and Scott Monington are welcomed back to the village at 2:15 this afternoon by fellow volunteers Chuck Hascup of Hartwick, John Phillips of Fly Creek and Mike Donnelly of Cooperstown. Cooperstown EMS leaders Eric Pierce and Joel Bostwick, who had shaved their heads in solidarity with their injured colleagues, picked up Roach and Monington this morning in a Cooperstown ambulance from the burn unit at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. Meanwhile, county Assistant Emergency Service Deputy Director Victor Jones and Cooperstown Fire Department Vice President Glen Falk planned a parade, inviting the other departments that fought the fire to gather at the Clark Sports Center at 1:30. Middlefield, Fly Creek, Hartwick, Springfield, Cherry Valley and other departments supplied engines, which proceeded over Murphy Hill, up Route 166 and past the site of the fire in the hamlet of Middlefield, where they were greeted by cheers from wellwishers there. In bottom left photo, Cooperstown Fire Chief Jim Tallman, who was himself injured and treated at Bassett Hospital, discusses last Wednesday’s events with Middlefield firefighters. Lower right, Otego Firefighter Rebecca Chambers, who knew Roach from her work with the AMR ambulance service, drove up with kids Monica and Jasper to cheer him on. Helping Monica hold the sign is Lizzy Mott of Middlefield. (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)