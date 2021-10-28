The Cooperstown Halloween parade

By PATRICK DEWEY • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Whether in person or virtual, creepy or not, Otsego County has several events lined up for Halloween weekend 2021. So, get ready to activate your inner ghost or goblin and have Halloween fun your way with these events.

On Friday, October 29 the Oneonta AAA branch will hold a “Trunk or Treat” from 2 p.m to 4 p.m. This event is located at 762 State Hwy 28 in Oneonta at the parking area shared by Oneonta BJ’s and AAA. Nicole Roe, lead membership counselor at AAA Oneonta, said the idea of trunk or treat is to make trick-or-treating enjoyable for all. She said neighboring businesses such as Eagle Towing, BJ’s, Hartwick College, and others will decorate trunks and provide candy for trick-or-treaters to enjoy. She said the event should be fun for kids and can provide a way for students and adults to find out more about organizations involved. She said this is an example of how service is a key value of AAA. Roe said though the parking lot will be blocked off with foam and caution tape, drivers should use caution when pulling in due to the shared space with BJ’s, which will still be open at the time of the event.

The Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch, located at 1316 County Route 26 in Fly Creek, will hold a haunted maze Saturday, October 30 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Ellen Pernat, who owns the maze with her family, said the movie “Children of the Corn” will be shown in the maze. She said a short film created in the corn maze and designed for the haunted event will be shown as well. Pernat said visitors will encounter costumed people, lights, sounds, and other spooky surprises designed to make visitors jump.

Two food trucks will also be on hand. “I love watching people who enjoy being scared,” Pernat said. She said she does not recommend these events for children under 10, and those under 12 must come with an adult.