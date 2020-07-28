The Farmers’ Museum Cancels Harvest Festival

Tractor Fest, Candlelight Evening TBD

COOPERSTOWN – The Farmers’ Museum’s annual Harvest Festival has been cancelled, the museum announced today, citing the ongoing pandemic.

The event, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 19–20, would have celebrated its 42nd consecutive year.

Cancellations of other upcoming fall and winter events such as Tractor Fest and Candlelight Evening have not yet been decided. The museum will continue to follow guidance from New York State and make determinations on future events as they approach.