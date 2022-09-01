The Grand and Glorious Fall Fair Moves to Neahwa Park

The Grand and Glorious Garage Sale has been a favored Oneonta fixture for 44 years. Previously presented on Main Street, the fair draws several thousand people and serves as the Catskill Choral Society’s annual fundraiser.

This year, the Grand and Glorious Fall Fair moves to Oneonta’s shady Neahwa Park and will have hometown vendors, family-friendly entertainment including a performance by the Oneonta Community Concert Band, addition performers on the bandshell, games, food, great fun, local arts and crafts, the traditional garage sale plus much more.

The Grand and Glorious Fall Fair takes place Sunday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the first Sunday after Labor Day. All are welcome. Free and open to the public.