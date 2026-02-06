Poncho is ready to move on to his next adventure. (Photo provided)

The Partial Observer by Allison Hungerford

SQSPCA Seeks Adopter for Longest Shelter Dog Resident

The Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals takes pride in finding the right homes for adoptable pets as quickly as possible, helping to minimize the amount of time animals spend in the shelter. In 2025, SQSPCA’s average length of stay was just 34 days—well below the mid-year national average of 47 days for dogs, according to Shelter Animals Count, a data-sharing and analysis program of the ASPCA.

“An animal’s length of stay is incredibly important to us,” said SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes. “No matter how hard our team works to provide enrichment, comfort and love, nothing compares to being in a home. When we notice an animal is being overlooked, we create a special action plan to help pave their way to adoption.”

That is the case for Poncho, the SQSPCA’s longest resident dog. Poncho entered the shelter’s care in June of 2025, and despite numerous marketing and outreach efforts, he has yet to find his family.

“For Poncho, we believe it really comes down to his shy personality,” said Haynes. “He’s not the dog barking excitedly with a wagging tail at the front of his kennel. Instead, he’s usually curled up calmly on his bed, quietly observing the world around him.”

Shelter staff describe Poncho as a “dog’s dog,” which they say means he finds the most companionship in his canine friends. Recently, Poncho spent time in a foster home where they learned more about his behavior outside of the shelter environment. His foster family shared that while he needed patience and time to build trust, their resident dogs helped show him that people can be kind and safe. They described getting to know Poncho as an incredibly rewarding experience.

An anonymous supporter sponsored a DNA test for Poncho that yielded unique results. Shelter staff note that they avoid labeling dogs by breed based on appearance alone—and Poncho’s test proved why. His genetic makeup includes Labrador retriever, rottweiler, boxer, American pitbull terrier, and even has a sprinkle of cocker spaniel mixed in. Regardless of his mix, staff and volunteers agree on one thing: Poncho is 100 percent a good boy.

After exhausting a variety of creative marketing strategies, SQSPCA is now turning to the public for help.

“Please share Poncho’s story far and wide,” encouraged Haynes. “We know his people are out there, and we need your help to find them.”

The SQPCA is located at 5082-5088 State Highway 28, just south of the Village of Cooperstown. To learn more about Poncho, call (607) 547-8111.

Allison Hungerford, BBA, LVT, is the director of communications for the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.