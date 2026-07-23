The Partial Observer by Roger Caiazza

The Partial Observer: State’s Net-Zero Promise Meets Rural Reality

New York looks like a climate leader on paper, but when you run the numbers the way energy analyst Roger Pielke Jr. does, our state’s legally mandated “net zero” goal starts to look less like a plan and more like a slogan. That tension matters Upstate, where people live at the sharp end of Albany’s policies—in their electric bills, on their farms and in the landscape itself.

In 2019, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act established a New York “Net Zero” target (85 percent reduction in GHG emissions and 15 percent offset of emissions) by 2050. This year some of the components of the act were modified, but there still are requirements that eventually require a “zero emissions” electric system with a net zero target.

To test how realistic that trajectory is, I used Pielke’s Kaya Identity framework, which breaks emissions down into population, economic output, energy use and technology. His analysis, based on the Energy Institute’s 2026 Statistical Review of World Energy, provides a consistent way to compare global and regional progress. I adapted his methods to New York using data from NYSERDA’s “Patterns and Trends” reports for 1990–2023, allowing a direct comparison between New York and the rest of the world on the share of carbon free energy, fossil fuel consumption, and the carbon intensity of the economy.

On one level, New York compares favorably. The carbon free share of our energy—driven by hydropower and nuclear—rose from about 16 percent in 1990 to roughly 25 percent in 2023, but there is no change in the trend since 2019 that would suggest the CLCPA had an effect. Fossil fuel use in New York has fallen, yet that decline began well before the Climate Act, reflecting fuel switching in power plants and industry as coal and oil gave way to cheaper natural gas, along with the reduction in emissions associated with industry.

By Pielke’s preferred metric—carbon dioxide per unit of economic output—New York is a decarbonization “winner.” Between 2015 and 2025, the state’s carbon intensity of GDP fell by about 31.9 percent, a drop that would rank second among the G 20 economies in his comparison. In 2023, normalized to a 1992 baseline, New York’s carbon intensity index sits around 48, compared with about 58 for the global economy, meaning we emit less carbon per dollar than most of the world. Crucially, this is driven both by a less energy intensive economy and by cleaner fuels—largely because we shifted to natural gas, not because of state policy.

The problem comes when you translate the CLCPA’s net zero language into physical infrastructure. Pielke calculates that to drive global fossil fuel use to zero by 2050, the world would need to retire about 21 exajoules of fossil energy every year from now on—more than the total annual energy use of most countries—and replace it with carbon free sources. That’s the energy equivalent of building one 1.75 gigawatt nuclear plant every day, or installing roughly 2,000 three megawatt wind turbines per day for 25 years.

Scaling that math down to New York’s 85 percent reduction mandate requires retiring and replacing about 0.5 exajoules of fossil energy annually. On Pielke’s nuclear equivalent, that means building about nine 1.75 gigawatt nuclear plants every five years—48 new plants by 2050—or, alternatively, more than 3,000 wind turbines each year for a cumulative total exceeding 83,000 turbines. New York City needs the power, but these facilities will have to be built Upstate. The build out would demand large scale projects in rural counties and massive new transmission to NYC at great additional cost at a time when affordability is a crisis.

This is no longer an abstract problem. New York’s experience fits Pielke’s broader conclusion: Worldwide decarbonization has been steady but slow, driven more by efficiency and economic change than by climate policy, and the “low hanging fruit” of fuel switching is mostly gone. New York’s net zero aspiration may not be literally impossible, but considering the scale of infrastructure it would demand, it is, in my view, impractical—and perhaps unfair—to promise Upstate communities that it will happen on schedule without serious consequences.

Born in Cooperstown and a graduate of Oneonta High School, Roger Caiazza holds a bachelor’s in meteorology from SUNY Oneonta and a master’s in meteorology from the University of Alberta, Edmonton. Before his retirement in 2018, he was a certified consulting meteorologist and worked in the air quality industry for more than 40 years. The goal of Caiazza’s blog, “Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York,” is to explain the importance of balancing risks and benefits of both sides of environmental issues.