The Partial Observer by Dustin Lewandowski

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Race: Cutting through the Noise to Fix a Broken Department





​As the June 23rd primary approaches, the social media debate over the Otsego County sheriff’s race has turned into a partisan circus. The sitting sheriff’s campaign is trying to scare conservative voters by labeling retired Sergeant Mike Stalter anti-ICE, while some progressives wonder if a 25-year veteran cop can actually deliver a real shift toward transparency. But when you strip away the Internet noise, this election is not about national political talking points. It is about a severe local leadership crisis, massive taxpayer waste and what appears to be a complete breakdown of accountability at the top.

Let’s address the ICE rumor head on. Critics claim Stalter won’t cooperate with federal law enforcement, but his stance is actually rooted in core constitutional conservatism, specifically local autonomy and checks and balances.

A local sheriff answers to Otsego County taxpayers, not federal handlers in Washington. History shows exactly what happens when local police turn their authority over to the feds. Look at Hurricane Katrina, where federal directives led to the overreaching suspension of the Second Amendment and the confiscation of legally owned firearms from law abiding citizens. The federal government cannot enforce sweeping mandates without drafting local departments to do the heavy lifting. ​Stalter supports a team effort on actual criminal cases, but he draws a hard line at signing over local personnel and tax dollars to federal contracts. This is especially true when our own county jail is facing a massive staffing crisis. He answers to the U.S. Constitution and local taxpayers.

Defenders of the current administration are panicking, trying to blame the recent criminal investigations on election timing. At this point, the only thing the current administration is successfully managing is a multi-county criminal investigation into his own inner circle. The administration can try to blame the calendar, but the truth is they were put on their heels the moment a real campaign forced them to answer for the books.

Those familiar with the evidence are already warning that this could be just the tip of the iceberg. It is easy to see why there is so much concern about what else might come to light. We are talking about a top jail administrator who was allegedly driving a county-owned vehicle, on duty and in full uniform, crossing county lines while carrying 10 grams of cocaine. This was not a low-level employee hiding in a corner. This was a high ranking official operating out in the open on the taxpayer dime.

When you dive deeper into this drug problem, the reality gets even worse for the current administration.

This lieutenant was not just any “corrections deputy.” He was the guy running the jail and directing the law enforcement academy. He was literally the face of the department put in charge of handling inmate rehabilitation and training the next generation of officers.

For a top administrator to be allegedly cruising the state thruway with that amount of cocaine while on the clock would suggest there was zero internal drug screening, zero asset tracking and zero accountability from the front office. While local families are struggling with the drug epidemic and our communities are dealing with addiction, the very leadership trusted to fight it was allegedly riding around with it in a county vehicle. If the sheriff cannot keep drugs out of his own unmarked cars and away from his highest ranking staff, he has no business telling taxpayers he can keep them off our streets.

Look at the payroll numbers. The official county budget sets the sheriff’s salary at $107,509.00. A correction lieutenant’s base pay scale tops out under $85,000.00. Yet due to what appears to be completely unchecked overtime, a subordinate administrator was reportedly pulling in more than $150,000.00 a year. Either the administration knew about this massive payroll drain and ignored it, or they had absolutely no clue what was happening under their own roof. Both options would imply the leadership is completely asleep at the wheel.

The Internet trolls love to ask why Stalter did not stop these issues while he was still there if he spent 25 years in the department. That question completely ignores how a paramilitary chain of command works.

​A sergeant does not have the administrative authority to audit a lieutenant’s county car or dig through another officer’s falsified overtime sheets. In law enforcement, if you try to fight a toxic, top-down system from the inside without the top badge, you often get crushed and silenced.

Mike Stalter’s retirement last June wasn’t an act of walking away. It was a calculated move to take off the muzzle. He stepped outside the chain of command so he could legally, publicly and aggressively challenge a broken administration without being silenced by his superiors. He didn’t abandon the department. He stepped onto the only stage where he couldn’t be shut down, which is the ballot box.

When an administration is drowning, they become dangerous, and right now they are blindly attacking. Recently, the incumbent used the official Otsego County-owned Facebook page, with its 23,000 followers, to launch political attacks against an opponent. That does not just violate county regulations. It violates the state Constitution. Rules mean nothing to someone who is panicked and scrambling.

We do not need a department driven by padded statistics, managed from behind closed doors or weaponized for social media mudslinging. On June 23rd, let’s choose fiscal accountability, constitutional boundaries and real community respect by voting Mike Stalter for Otsego County sheriff.



​Dustin Lewandowski is an Otsego County business owner.

THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY CONTRIBUTORS ARE THEIR OWN AND NOT NECESSARILY THE VIEW OF ALLOTSEGO AND ITS AFFILIATES.