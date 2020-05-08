Theresa J. Weideck, 36; Social Worker Succumbed To Long Illness

UNADILLA – Theresa J. Wiedeck of Unadilla, 36, a social worker, went into the Lord’s loving arms after a long illness on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Theresa was born in Oneonta on May 14, 1983, to her adoring parents John and Sharon Wiedeck of Wells Bridge, where she was raised.

She graduated from Unatego High School in 2001 and SUNY Cortland in 2005.

Professionally, Theresa spent her years in social work. For those who knew Theresa, and there are many, as a kind, compassionate, selfless soul who valued family, friends, faith, education, and always lending a helping hand. Theresa loved to bring joy to others in any way possible with her quick wit and sass. Much like her father, many will remember her for her laugh and as her mother taught her, compassion for others.

Far too soon she leaves behind her best friend and loving life partner of almost 20 years, Curtis F. Underwood. Her affectionate mother, Sharon Wiedeck, and wonderful sisters Moriah Ross and Suzannah Wiedeck. Her nieces and nephews who were the joys of her life: Pehlyn, Lenohn, Mariama, Ethan, and Arianna. Her cousin and close friend, Jerianna Brown, and her soon-to-be baby boy. As well as other aunts, uncles and cousins. Theresa adored her life partner’s parents Scott and Charyll Underwood, and sisters Emily and Dorothy Underwood. As well as many, many dear friends and colleagues who she loved like family.

There will be no viewing or funeral at her request. Instead a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in honor of Theresa at a later date when it is safe for us all to be together and remember all the joy she brought to those she touched.

Donations in Theresa’s memory can be made to The Catskill Center for Independence, 6104 State Highway 23, Oneonta, NY 13820. Her family will have oversight on how those funds are spent to ensure it is what Theresa would approve.

For those who wish to leave an online condolence please visit www.grummonsfuneralhome.com