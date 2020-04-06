By: Jim Kevlin  04/06/2020  9:50 am
They Do What They Can To Lift The Community Van Zandt, Oliver, Drnek Take Initiative

Reprinted From This Week’s 
Freeman’s Journal, Hometown Oneonta

They Do What They Can

To Lift The Community

Van Zandt, Oliver, Drnek Take Initiative

While home-schooling her son for the time being, Destination Oneonta’s Katrina Van Zandt is organizing a coloring contest for county youngsters. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)

By LIBBY CUDMORE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Coloring and photography cannot only be calming, says Destination Oneonta Director Katrina Van Zandt, but they can help keep Otsego County’s tourism top of mind.

After all, people aren’t going to be sheltering in place forever.

Sweet Home Oneonta’s Mark Drnek, who is also a Common Council member, has developed resrouce pages to help businesses get the word out during the crisis. (Betsy Holland photo)

It’s one of several ways entities in Oneonta, Coopertown and in between are reaching out to their neighbors under COVID-19 quarantines.“We know that tourism has a big impact on Oneonta,” she said. “So we partnered with This is Cooperstown on its  coloring contest.”

Sweet Home Productions, Destination Marketing of Otsego County (DMOC), Van Zandt and county Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, are each taking step to help the county through the crisis and into a better time.

CLICK FOR FULL STORY

