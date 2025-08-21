Advertisement. Advertise with us

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

August 21, 2025

Front Page

Legal Internship Wraps Up Pilot Program

Airport Expansion Plans Prompt Neighborly Concerns: Part One

Making a Joyful Noise

Interpreters Offer Printing Insight, Newspaper Legacies

Inside

Airport Expansion Plans Prompt Neighborly Concerns: Part Two

‘Ice, Ice Destroyers, Ice Out’: OLA Gathering Educates, Celebrates

Ag and Markets Meets To Discuss Spotted Lanternfly Concerns

Goshen Choir Director To Perform at Family Chapel

Glimmerglass Taps Alumna as New Director of Development

News Briefs

News Briefs: August 21, 2025

Editorial

Editorial: It’s 2025. Do You Know Where Your GEIS Is?

Letters

Mendelsohn: Due Process Is All We Ask

Rudy: Don’t Forget the Food Pantries

Northrup: More About Mango Street

Taylor: We Should Be Alarmed

Welch: On Warfare

Correction

Columns

News from the Noteworthy: ‘Maestro Series’ Is About To Get Underway

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: August 21, 2025

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: August 21, 2025

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Anne Dewell

In Memorian: Gerald F. Allison

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

County Broadband Project To Host Public Update Meeting

Fly Creek Preps for Community Day, Yard Sale

Folk Stars To Kick Off Oneonta Concert Series Next Month

View edition of August 14, 2025.

Related Articles

Legal Internship Wraps Up Pilot Program

The program began on June 2, lasting six weeks and offering two law students that have completed their second year of schooling (rising 3Ls) per each of the three counties the opportunity for a legal internship.…

Interpreters Offer Printing Insight, Newspaper Legacies

As historical interpreters at the Fenimore Farm print office, Davidson and his colleagues frequently show off the printing process. Using the printing presses at their disposal, they are able to work through type setting, performing practice prints for those who visit the site.…

Editorial: It’s 2025. Do You Know Where Your GEIS Is?

Twenty-three years ago, “The Freeman’s Journal” was reporting on the Generic Environmental Impact Statement, or GEIS, on the capacities of the Cooperstown region. Developed by Community Planning and Environmental Associates of Berne, under the leadership of Nan Stolzenburg and in collaboration with other environmental science agencies, the 243-page draft of the GEIS was released for public comment in May of 2002.…