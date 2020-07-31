This Week, 8 Cases Surface

COOPERSTOWN – Eight news cases of coronavirus have been reported locally this week, county Director of Public Health Heidi Board said this afternoon.

That raised the number of active cases in county from 10 to 13.

As of today, there were 105 total cases, up from 99 Monday. The new total includes the 13, plus 87 who have recovered, and the five deaths experienced since cases first appeared in mid-March.

The 87 recoveries are up from 84 on Monday.

Three people total remain hospitalized.

Some 600 people were tested this week, including those at a free clinic today in Schuyler Lake, which gives the county Health Department investigators a basis for seeking out contacts and determining the extent of the disease.