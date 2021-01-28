By: Larissa Ryan  01/28/2021  1:00 pm

THIS WEEK — January 28, 2021

 01/28/2021    AllOTSEGO, Hometown Oneonta, Oneonta news, Otsego County news, Otsego news, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

Jan. 28, 2021

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Cleaning up the sparser offerings at Fly Creek Cider Mill Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 26, are, from left, Caralee Elson, Mount Vision, co-founder Barbara Michaels, Lin Molloy, Springfield, and President Bill Michaels. Elson and
Molloy are long-tenured employees at the attraction, which will close at least temporarily on Sunday, Jan. 31. Business dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FRONT PAGE

Thank Heaven For Derek Jeter

Pandemic Takes Down Fly Creek Cider Mill

Working The System, Getting The Shot

Winter Carnival Will Go On, With COVID-19 Precautions

Survey Seeks Your Opinions Of Local Police

AllOTSEGO.life

GOHS’ Borzozowski Took Deep Dive Into Adopted City’s Past

In Thriller, Frankenstein Born At Hyde Hall

EDITORIAL

We’ll Miss Roars For That Great American

WHAT IF? Hosting MLB Event In Plaque Gallery Gets Wheels Turning

LETTERS

CARD: Boys Message In Bottle: Let’s Think Differently

Bernie’s Everywhere

To Vote For, Or Not Vote For

BERKSON: Wine Bottle Lowers The Wall

History Columns

Bound Volumes: January 28, 2021

Hometown History: January 28, 2021

OBITUARIES

Frank Siwiec

Margaret E. Ann O’Hara

Amy Jane (MacGregor) Rose

Robert D. Waghorn

Caitlin Marie Kelley



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *