Winter Carnival Will Go On, With COVID-19 Precautions

By CHRYSTAL SAVAGE • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

This year, the Cooperstown Winter Carnival’s theme is “Around the World, but Safe at Home.”

Scheduled Feb. 16-21, a couple of weeks later than usual, the carnival’s “Around the World” theme was intentionally broad to allow for more participation, according to Committee Chair Molly Myers.

And, because of COVID-19, it sought to reflect the need to stay safe. In past years, all events were held in-person; precautions are being taken this year.

Events being planned include a snowman contest, a punch-card contest, where cautious revelers go to participating business to get their cards punched, a medallion hunt, talent show and more.

The theme for the essay contest is: “What does it mean to be a citizen of the world?”

Surprise tasks will be announced live at 3 p.m. daily throughout the week on Facebook, Instagram and the carnival website at: cooperstownwintercarnival.com as will medallion hunt clues at noon.

A number of prizes are also available.

According to Myers, Winter Carnival Tasks are intentionally ambiguous to encourage freedom and creativity when participating.

Local business and restaurants are encouraged to participate and can inquire about doing so at: coopers-townwintercarnival@gmail.com.

Different contests and events have deadlines, so continue to check the schedule as it changes daily.

“We are excited and look forward to connect our community in a way that is safe to participate from home,” Myers said.

“There is more to come,” Myers said, highlighting the volunteer committee’s efforts to continue to expand the event in the coming weeks ahead of the carnival.