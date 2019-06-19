By: Jim Kevlin  06/19/2019  12:41 pm
AllOTSEGOThis Week, June 20-21, 2019

This Week, June 20-21, 2019

 06/19/2019    AllOTSEGO

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

June 20-21, 2019

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRONT PAGE

Josh Edmonds Has Built The Future

SIDEBAR: Passive House Institute’s 5 Rules

Volunteers Hope To Create Arts Center

No Applications Yet To Develop Upstairs

Razed In 2017, Milford Church Rising Again

Farmer Charged After 26 Cows Starve

Stephen Joseph Turns Lens On Opera

EDITORIAL 

Legal Marijuana Will Enslave Many Of Us

COLUMNS

CRANKSHAW: Vaping Threatens Your Kids

MASKIN: Lag In Inflation-Rate Hike Hurts Poor

ZAGATA: Is Government Ever Efficient?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

CLARK: Businesses Shut, Leaving ‘Spooky’ City

CUNNINGHAM:  Make Capitalism Work For Us

NORTHRUP: In Texas, Don’t Mess With Cattle

PALEVSKY: Super-Majority Protect From Tyranny

GOSS: Silver-Bullet Solution, Keep Entrepreneurs

HENRY: No Place For Gay Marriage In Methodism

HISTORY COLUMNS

BOUND VOLUMES: June 6, 2019

HOMETOWN HISTORY: June 7, 2019

Summer DREAMS

Upgraded 7th-Inning Stretch To Host Rivera

Baseball Merchants: Where To Get Your Gear

FINE, FUN FOOD: Try Jive’s Tuna Sandwiches

THINGS TO DO: Concerts, Beer, Fundraisers

IN MEMORIAM

Barbara Meeks, 87; Honored For Work With Poor

Pati Sloan, 66; With Husband, Ran Gilbertsville Farm

Maude Baldo, 83; Oneonta Native, Lifelong Resident

David J. Barker, 65; Veteran Worked In Construction

Caroline Sarafin,74; Helped Run Jordanville Farm

Bonnie Beach Jones, 66; Farmer’s Wife, Baby Sitter

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

ISSUU ONLINE EDITIONS

 

