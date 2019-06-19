This Week, June 20-21, 2019

THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
June 20-21, 2019
PHOTO OF THE WEEK
FRONT PAGE
Josh Edmonds Has Built The Future
SIDEBAR: Passive House Institute’s 5 Rules
Volunteers Hope To Create Arts Center
No Applications Yet To Develop Upstairs
Razed In 2017, Milford Church Rising Again
Farmer Charged After 26 Cows Starve
Stephen Joseph Turns Lens On Opera
EDITORIAL
Legal Marijuana Will Enslave Many Of Us
COLUMNS
CRANKSHAW: Vaping Threatens Your Kids
MASKIN: Lag In Inflation-Rate Hike Hurts Poor
ZAGATA: Is Government Ever Efficient?
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
CLARK: Businesses Shut, Leaving ‘Spooky’ City
CUNNINGHAM: Make Capitalism Work For Us
NORTHRUP: In Texas, Don’t Mess With Cattle
PALEVSKY: Super-Majority Protect From Tyranny
GOSS: Silver-Bullet Solution, Keep Entrepreneurs
HENRY: No Place For Gay Marriage In Methodism
HISTORY COLUMNS
BOUND VOLUMES: June 6, 2019
HOMETOWN HISTORY: June 7, 2019
Summer DREAMS
Upgraded 7th-Inning Stretch To Host Rivera
Baseball Merchants: Where To Get Your Gear
FINE, FUN FOOD: Try Jive’s Tuna Sandwiches
THINGS TO DO: Concerts, Beer, Fundraisers
IN MEMORIAM
Barbara Meeks, 87; Honored For Work With Poor
Pati Sloan, 66; With Husband, Ran Gilbertsville Farm
Maude Baldo, 83; Oneonta Native, Lifelong Resident
David J. Barker, 65; Veteran Worked In Construction
Caroline Sarafin,74; Helped Run Jordanville Farm
Bonnie Beach Jones, 66; Farmer’s Wife, Baby Sitter
HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO
