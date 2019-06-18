Nettie Hotalen Scarzafava, 94; Raised Family Locally, Including Attorney Son

ONEONTA – Nettie Hotalen Scarzafava, 94, passed away Feb. 5, 2019, in Raleigh, N.C.

She was married to Francis Scarzafava and they raised their family in Oneonta, including John Scarzafava, the well-known local attorney, who predeceased her in 2014.

For many years she worked as a bookkeeper at Hartwick College. She retired to Florida, where she lived until moving to North Carolina to be close to her son.

She is survived by her sons, Eugene Scarzafava, St. James City, Fla., and Gary Scarzafava, Raleigh, N.C.; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Scarzafava; and children, Santo Scarzafava, Rose Ann Doster, Jeanette Miller and John Scarzafava.

A funeral mass is at 10:15 a.m., Monday, June 24, at St. Mary’s Church, 39 Walnut St., Oneonta, and will be followed by interment in Oneonta Plains Cemetery. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements under the direction of Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.