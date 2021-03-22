Thomas C. Stevens, 77; Taught, Coached At Milford Central

GOODYEAR LAKE – Thomas Chapman Stevens, 77, who coached basketball and other sports during a teaching career at Milford Central School, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at his home on Goodyear Lake, with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 30, 1943, in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late John O. and Janet (Chapman) Stevens.

Tom taught science and health for 17 years at Milford Central School. He was also a shooting instructor for the National Shooting Sports Foundation for men and women. During his tenure at Milford School, Tom was very active in coaching basketball and other sports teams.

An avid fisherman, he also loved to hunt and was a true outdoorsman who taught and passed on his skills to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom continued to do all of these activities even when confronted by Muscular Dystrophy in his early 30’s. He always remained positive and upbeat and always managed to be a sharply dressed man no matter what the occasion.

He also enjoyed trips to the casinos with his wife and therapy dog, Goldie, by his side.

Above all, Tom cherished his family and enjoyed spending all of the time he possibly could with them. Carleen is notorious for saying “Everyone loves Tom!” He was the Santa Clause of his household. He always shared his inner strength for God and his country. He lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Carleen Mitchell Stevens of Oneonta; children, Matthew Thomas Stevens and his wife, Anne (Cookie) of Keene, N.H., Adam John Mitchell and his wife, Meloney Dunning of Indianapolis; and Jennifer Jon Sauvola and her husband, Lyle of Rindge, N.H.; sister, Francine Bailey and her husband, Robert of Oneonta; brother, William Stevens and his wife, Donna of Oneonta; 15 loving grandchildren and seven loving great-grandchildren. Tom is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his spouse, Dale Sandford Stevens; daughter, Sarah Allison Buffum; and grandson, Phoenix Jude Dunning Mitchell.

The family is especially thankful to Angela Palmer and all of Tom’s caregivers and special friends who were so helpful to him throughout his journey.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside committal service for Tom at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, in Glenwood Cemetery, Oneonta.

Memorial donations may be made to Helios Care, 297 River Street Service Road, Oneonta, NY 13820, in loving memory of Thomas Chapman Stevens.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.