Thompson Named President, CEO of Bassett Healthcare Network

STACI THOMPSON

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—By unanimous vote of the Bassett Healthcare Net-work Board of Directors, Staci Thompson, MHA, FACMPE, has officially been named president and chief executive officer of the Bassett network. Thompson has been serving as interim president and CEO since January 1, 2024, succeeding Dr. Tommy Ibrahim upon his departure. Her tenure as the head of BHN begins immediately.

“Staci is an accomplished leader with decades of experience and knowledge—with a deep passion for rural health,” said Doug Hastings, chair of Bassett Healthcare Network’s Board of Directors. “Her extensive experience in healthcare operations leadership has positioned her to provide highly qualified and critical guidance at a pivotal time—as Bassett Healthcare Network continues to navigate complex industry headwinds around recruitment and retention, operational efficiency, the changing needs of our patients and communities, and rapidly expanding technological advancements in medicine.”

According to the announcement, Thompson arrived at BHN in 2023 after serving at The Guthrie Clinic for more than 28 years. At Guthrie, she held several executive leadership positions, including executive vice president and chief operating officer for Guthrie Medical Group.

“I am thrilled to join a legacy of exceptional leaders at Bassett Healthcare Network,” Thompson said upon her appointment. “Bassett Medical Center was founded in 1922 by Dr. Mary Imogene Bassett, a pioneering leader and true trailblazer who held a vision for rural medicine focused on access, social equity, research, and academics. It is an honor to continue this work and lead Bassett forward surrounded by a team of talented and capable leaders. I am also humbled to work alongside 5,000 amazing caregivers who are dedicated to our patients and communities.”

Since taking on the role as interim president and chief executive officer earlier this year, Thompson has clearly defined organizational priorities that focus on Bassett’s financial stability, operational efficiency, recruitment and retention, continued network integration, providing exceptional patient care and experiences, embracing virtual health and innovation, and positioning the organization to thrive.

“My focus will continue to be recruiting physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses, other clinical professionals, and the many other roles needed so Bassett can provide the care our patients and communities deserve,” Thompson said. “Also, importantly, we will continue to emphasize retaining staff and creating meaningful pathways for people to build long-term careers at Bassett.

“Having served at Guthrie, a rural healthcare system that spans more than 10,000 square miles in New York and Pennsylvania, I have a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges of rural patient populations,” Thompson continued. “I am dedicated to the patients and communities Bassett serves—and to the importance of honoring its rich history and trusted position as a local, independent, community-centered network of care.”

Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania and has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Pennsylvania State University. She has served as a board member of several volunteer organizations, including United Way and Stray Haven Humane Society.

Thompson was born and raised in Auburn, New York. She is married with two sons. In her spare time, she enjoys traveling, the outdoors and volunteering.