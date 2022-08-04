Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Thunderstorm Fells Tree Limb, Motorist Thunderstorm Fells Tree Limb, Motorist 08/04/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Thunderstorm Fells Tree Limb, Motorist A late afternoon thunderstorm brought with it heavy rain and strong winds which brought down a large tree limb on Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, near the New York Pizzeria. The limb fell on top of an SUV and one person was seeing being loaded into an ambulance. The road is currently closed with traffic being directed to side streets and at least one power line is currently down. (Larissa Ryan/AllOtsego.com)