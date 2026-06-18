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Tim Lord To Take Helm of Community Foundation

TIM LORD
(Photo provided)

SPRINGFIELD—Dave Rowley, board president of the Community Foundation of Otsego County, announced recently that Tim Lord has been appointed as the organization’s second executive director, effective January 1, 2027.

Lord succeeds founding Executive Director Jeff Katz, who retires at the end of 2026 after five years of dedicated service to the foundation and the communities it serves, officials said.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Lord and Katz will begin working together in July 2026.

“I am honored to be named the next executive director of the Community Foundation of Otsego County and excited for the opportunity to build on the fantastic work of founding Executive Director Jeff Katz and our small but mighty staff,” Lord said in a press release.

A member of the CFOC Board of Directors since 2021, Lord brings a deep understanding of the foundation’s mission and impact, according to officials. As he transitions into his new position, Lord has stepped down from his elected board seat and currently serves as an ex officio board member.

“Having spent much of each year in Otsego County since 2020, he is committed to building on CFOC’s growth and strengthening partnerships that enhance quality of life throughout the county,” the release reads.

Lord is co-founder of the Dream Yard Project, an award-winning arts and social justice organization in the Bronx that works with youth, families, and schools to promote equity and opportunity. His leadership in education and community development earned him a 2019 Pahara-Aspen Fellowship, and he is a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network. Before his work in the nonprofit sector, Lord pursued a career as an actor and director in New York City. He holds a master of fine arts degree from the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco.

“When CFOC transitioned to a full-time executive director, the effectiveness of the director was critical to the success and long-term growth of CFOC,” Rowley said. “Jeff Katz was the perfect person for that job, and he has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Initially, Jeff’s announced retirement from CFOC was of great concern, but when Tim Lord indicated his interest in the position, we were greatly relieved,” Rowley continued. “Tim and Jeff will work closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I am confident Tim Lord will be a highly effective executive director.

“CFOC has been, and will continue to be, in good hands,” Rowley said.

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