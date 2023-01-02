Time Out: February 2, 2023

Talk Focuses on Aleutian Islands

ONEONTA—Arch-archeologist Debra Corbett will be featured in a Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society presentation via Zoom on Friday, February 17. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., Corbett will discuss “The Symbolic Meaning of Birds to the Unangan People.” The program is free to attend, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/3vzIXKm.

The Unangan people of the Aleutian Islands relied on birds for food, clothing and tools. Beyond these everyday needs, birds—especially seabirds—were sentient beings interacting with humans in meaningful ways, potent sources of power, and imbued with spiritual meanings. Corbett will briefly introduce the Unangan Aleut and their homeland, show some ways birds were used in daily life, then explore aspects of this relationship between birds and the Unangan people.

Corbett’s obsession with the Aleutian Islands began in high school, when she read Hector Chevigny’s “Russian America: The Great Alaskan Venture, 1741-1867.” His image of islands “greenly beautiful, with grass that grows so long it overhangs the cliffs into the surf,” electrified her. Her first Alaska job with the Bureau of Indian Affairs took her to the islands. The job was to investigate historic sites claimed by newly created native corporations resulting from the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. The BIA sent two crews to Adak Island in the Aleutians. Since she was passingly familiar with boats, Corbett was picked for one of the crews. They spent three months in a rat-infested cabin, with an inflatable boat, in one of the most beautiful spots on earth. She was completely hooked.

In 1989, she went to graduate school at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, finishing her master’s degree in 1991 and going to work for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. During school, her advisor gave her a phone number and said, “This crazy bird biologist in Kansas wants to find an Aleutian archaeologist. Call him!” Her future was set. From 1991 to 2003, she worked with Dr. Douglas Causey, the aforementioned biologist, and Dr. Christine Lefevre. Along the way, the crew experienced the best and the worst the Aleutians have to offer—shipwreck, injury, laughter, frustration, fear, transcendent joy, and unbelievable archaeology—all shared with amazing friends and a host of students and colleagues.

The mission of Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society is to protect our natural environment and connect people with nature to benefit birds and other wildlife through conservation, education, research, and advocacy. For more information, visit www.doas.us.

Three Exhibits Open at SUNY Oneonta

ONEONTA—Three new art exhibitions opened Tuesday, January 24 in SUNY Oneonta’s Fine Arts Center galleries. Public opening receptions for all three exhibitions are planned for Thursday, February 2 from 4-7 p.m.

The receptions are an opportunity to celebrate the shows and the artists. Brief remarks about the exhibitions will be made in place of formal talks. Each exhibit features a variety of art mediums, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, mixed-media installations and more.

The Martin-Mullen Gallery will feature “Milk Tongue” through March 11. This group exhibition touches on birthing and mothering from a woman’s perspective. It was curated by SUNY Oneonta Art Department faculty members Ashley Cooper and Carrie Mae Smith and features work by artists Tirtzah Bassel (Brooklyn), Madeline Donahue (Brooklyn), Kyrin Hobson (Chicago, IL), Rose Nestler (Brooklyn) and Suzanne Schireson (Providence, RI).

Community members are invited to attend an opening reception Thursday, February 2 from 5-7 p.m., with an inclement weather date set for Thursday, February 9 from 4-6 p.m. Additionally, a panel discussing “Milk Tongue” will take place on Friday, February 3 at 1 p.m. in the Martin-Mullen Gallery.

The Open Space Gallery will feature “Black, White, & Full Color” through February 18. This exhibition features artwork by 23 students across the Writing About Literature, African American Women Writers, Postcolonial Literature and Culture: The Americas, Creolization in Literature and Postcolonial Literature and Culture: Africa classes taught by Sheena Mason, assistant professor of English. The artwork is inspired by the concept of double consciousness and questioning societal interpretations of race through the lens of racelessness, personal experience, and an overview of contemporary and historical literature.

The opening reception will be Thursday, February 2 from 4-6 p.m., with an inclement weather date set for Thursday, February 9 from 4-6 p.m.

The Project Space Gallery will feature “Art Across Campus: Literature in Translation” through February 18. This exhibit showcases final projects by 37 students in courses outside the Art Department. The opening reception will be Thursday, February 2 from 4-6 p.m., with an inclement weather date set for Thursday, February 9 from 4-6 p.m.

All three galleries are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Galleries are closed between exhibitions and open by appointment only when classes are not in session. A visitor parking permit is required and can be obtained by visiting the University Police Department. For more information about the gallery or upcoming exhibitions, contact Gallery Director Sarah Simpson at (607) 436-2445 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries.

Festival Schedule, Tickets Available

COOPERSTOWN—The Glimmerglass Festival announced details for its 2023 Festival, the first for new Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley. Repertory for the 2023 season embraces this moment of transition for Glimmerglass, honoring the festival’s past with exhilarating revivals, exploring the infinite variety of the art form with reimaginings of beloved classics, and shaping opera’s future with a world premiere.

The 2023 Festival will open with revivals of Giacomo Puccini’s “La bohème” and Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” celebrating the success of the company’s past decade. New takes on Charles Gounod’s masterwork “Romeo and Juliet” and G.F. Handel’s groundbreaking “Rinaldo” round out the festival’s mainstage offerings. The season continues the company’s tradition of staging three operas and one work of American musical theater, performed with full orchestra and no sound amplification.

In addition to the four mainstage productions, Glimmerglass Festival is proud to present the world premiere of Ben Morris and Laura Fuentes’ “The Rip Van Winkles,” featuring the Glimmerglass Youth Chorus performing alongside members of the company’s Young Artists Program. Throughout the season, the company will also host a slate of events, including concerts conceptualized and performed by 2023 Artist-in-Residence Anthony Roth Costanzo. These events expand upon the themes of the mainstage productions, offering the chance for dialogue and conversation in engaging venues and formats.

“I approach my first season leading this great company full of hopes, aspirations, curiosity and passion—all feelings shared by the characters whose stories are told so vividly in our 2023 productions,” said Ainsley. “‘Romeo and Juliet’ is a stunning showcase for its two young stars, ‘Rinaldo’ opens a conversation about how we interpret the complex legacy of the Crusades in the 21st century, ‘Candide’ and ‘La bohème’ offer the opportunity for joy and celebration, and our world premiere youth opera, ‘The Rip Van Winkles,’ is a modern story about connectivity and the impact of technology on our daily lives. We are delighted to present a season that spans the entire history of opera, engaging audiences in the power of story and music as cultural forces with the means to create concrete change.”

The 2023 Glimmerglass Festival will run from July 7 through August 20. Every mainstage production will be accompanied by the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra and is staged in the Alice Busch Opera Theater.

Glimmerglass Festival holds to its longstanding commitment to community and accessibility, offering free events throughout the season, including preview talks before each mainstage production, backstage tours, changeover talks, and a lunchtime concert series sponsored by Oxalis, held in some of Otsego County’s most beautiful venues (dates and locations to be announced in the spring). In 2023, Glimmerglass will once again present a youth opera, “The Rip Van Winkles,” free of charge to all children under 12 years of age, with the support of the Zambello Gay Tribute Fund.

Ticket packages and single tickets for the 2023 Festival are available now. To learn more about the season, or to purchase tickets, visit www.glimmerglass.org or call the Glimmerglass Festival Box Office at (607) 547-2255.

Dining Center Extends Hours

RICHFIELD SPRINGS—Otsego County Office for the Aging has expanded hours at the Richfield Springs Dining Center, located at the Community Center on 6 Ann Street. In addition to being open on Thursdays for lunch, the center will now also serve lunch on Tuesdays. The center opens at 11 a.m., with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. for a suggested contribution of $3.50.

Residents age 60 and older are encouraged to come and have a hot, nutritious meal, socialize and enjoy a board game or cards with friends and neighbors.

Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance by calling Central Kitchen at (607) 547-6454. Menus can be obtained by visiting the dining center, calling Central Kitchen or by going to Office for the Aging’s Facebook page. More information can also be obtained by calling Office for the Aging at (607) 547-4232.

Museum Releases Call for Artists

CANAJOHARIE—Artists living in New York State are invited to submit entries to the “Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show” hosted by the Arkell Museum and the Canajoharie Library. The application deadline is April 20; there is a limit of 50 inches for 2D work and 24 inches for 3D work. Accepted works will be on display from May 12 through July 24 in the Regional Art Galleries. Accepted artists and a guest may tour the Arkell Museum with one-day-free admission passes. Accepted artists are also eligible for consideration for solo Regional Art Gallery exhibitions.

The winner of Best in Show will receive a $300.00 cash prize, a $100.00 gift card from Golden Artist Colors and a solo exhibit. Two Juror’s Choice Award recipients will walk away with $100.00 cash plus a $100.00 gift card from Blick Art Materials, and two artists will win Awards of Excellence and a $100.00 gift card from Blick Art Materials.

The Arkell Museum of Canajoharie and the Canajoharie Library are located at 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. For more information, visit arkellmuseum.org/regional-art-current-exhibitions