TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JANUARY 2

Family Movie Night

FAMILY MOVIE—1 p.m. “WALL-E.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention: Take Charge of Your Thoughts.” Presented by Carleen Henderson. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.”  Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger casserole, tossed salad, beets and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php
• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.
• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Beginner Tai Chi for Arthritis.” Held each Monday and Thursday in Studio 2. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—4:45 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/  

GAME NIGHT—5-9 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Good Games, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/goodgamesny

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Roll Around Skate Club, Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

